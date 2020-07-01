All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1763 South Abilene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1763 South Abilene Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 PM

1763 South Abilene Drive

1763 South Abilene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1763 South Abilene Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D Virtual Tour!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pB5ApTjjF8C

MOVE IN READY HOME! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ACROSS FROM PARK. GREAT FLOOR PLAN, 4BDRM 2.5 BATH. FORMAL LR AND DR, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. EASY TO MAINTAIN DESERT LANDSCAPE - OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO. DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY PARK AND PLAYGROUND.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 South Abilene Drive have any available units?
1763 South Abilene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1763 South Abilene Drive have?
Some of 1763 South Abilene Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 South Abilene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1763 South Abilene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 South Abilene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1763 South Abilene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1763 South Abilene Drive offer parking?
No, 1763 South Abilene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1763 South Abilene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 South Abilene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 South Abilene Drive have a pool?
No, 1763 South Abilene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1763 South Abilene Drive have accessible units?
No, 1763 South Abilene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 South Abilene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 South Abilene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College