1763 South Abilene Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3D Virtual Tour!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pB5ApTjjF8C



MOVE IN READY HOME! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ACROSS FROM PARK. GREAT FLOOR PLAN, 4BDRM 2.5 BATH. FORMAL LR AND DR, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. EASY TO MAINTAIN DESERT LANDSCAPE - OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO. DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY PARK AND PLAYGROUND.



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.