Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious golf course home with three bedrooms plus a den that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom. Neutral paint, lots of light and wonderful updates! Separate living and family rooms with fireplace. Open concept kitchen overlooking golf course, pantry and stainless appliances. Large master with walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. Plantation shutters! Splash pad in the backyard can be used as a place to cool off or as a soothing water feature! Washer/dryer/fridge included!