164 W CAMPBELL Court

Beautiful townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two car tandem garage and office space in the heart of downtown Gilbert. Stunning wrought iron staircase, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, upgraded cherry wood laminate floors and eat in kitchen. Great area to walk or ride your bike to downtown Gilbert for dining, shopping and nightlife, as well as walking paths to downtown Gilbert and Western Canal trails for easy access to neighboring Freestone Park. Partially or fully furnished, appliances included. Community pool, children's play area, Highly desireable, no pets, no patio or fenced yard, and tandem garage for smaller vehicles only.