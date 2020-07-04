All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 164 W CAMPBELL Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
164 W CAMPBELL Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

164 W CAMPBELL Court

164 West Campbell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Heritage District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

164 West Campbell Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two car tandem garage and office space in the heart of downtown Gilbert. Stunning wrought iron staircase, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, upgraded cherry wood laminate floors and eat in kitchen. Great area to walk or ride your bike to downtown Gilbert for dining, shopping and nightlife, as well as walking paths to downtown Gilbert and Western Canal trails for easy access to neighboring Freestone Park. Partially or fully furnished, appliances included. Community pool, children's play area, Highly desireable, no pets, no patio or fenced yard, and tandem garage for smaller vehicles only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 W CAMPBELL Court have any available units?
164 W CAMPBELL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 W CAMPBELL Court have?
Some of 164 W CAMPBELL Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 W CAMPBELL Court currently offering any rent specials?
164 W CAMPBELL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 W CAMPBELL Court pet-friendly?
No, 164 W CAMPBELL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 164 W CAMPBELL Court offer parking?
Yes, 164 W CAMPBELL Court offers parking.
Does 164 W CAMPBELL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 W CAMPBELL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 W CAMPBELL Court have a pool?
Yes, 164 W CAMPBELL Court has a pool.
Does 164 W CAMPBELL Court have accessible units?
No, 164 W CAMPBELL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 164 W CAMPBELL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 W CAMPBELL Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College