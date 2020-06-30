All apartments in Gilbert
1531 S LONGSPUR Lane

1531 S Longspur Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1531 S Longspur Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
This 2 story gem in the desirable Gardens community is loaded with upgrades and special touches. Freshly painted in sophisticated neutral tones with wood grain tile floors, plantation shutters and a guest bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including a brand new fridge), gas range, microwave, dishwasher and plenty of storage. The stairway leads to a large loft that would be perfect for a media room, home office, play area or workout space as well as the 3 bedrooms and another guest bath. The spacious master suite has a walk in closet, dual sinks and a garden tub and each bedroom has a ceiling fan. The 2 car garage offers more storage and there's plenty of guest parking nearby as well. The home has a small private back yard as well as grassy area outside and it's conveniently located near the community pool and playground.

There's no shortage of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities nearby with the SanTan Village Mall, Top Golf, Agritopia, Main Event and a plethora of other options all within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane have any available units?
1531 S LONGSPUR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane have?
Some of 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1531 S LONGSPUR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane offers parking.
Does 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane has a pool.
Does 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane have accessible units?
No, 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 S LONGSPUR Lane has units with dishwashers.

