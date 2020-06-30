1531 S LONGSPUR Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage guest parking media room

This 2 story gem in the desirable Gardens community is loaded with upgrades and special touches. Freshly painted in sophisticated neutral tones with wood grain tile floors, plantation shutters and a guest bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including a brand new fridge), gas range, microwave, dishwasher and plenty of storage. The stairway leads to a large loft that would be perfect for a media room, home office, play area or workout space as well as the 3 bedrooms and another guest bath. The spacious master suite has a walk in closet, dual sinks and a garden tub and each bedroom has a ceiling fan. The 2 car garage offers more storage and there's plenty of guest parking nearby as well. The home has a small private back yard as well as grassy area outside and it's conveniently located near the community pool and playground.



There's no shortage of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities nearby with the SanTan Village Mall, Top Golf, Agritopia, Main Event and a plethora of other options all within minutes.