+++++OWNER HAS ACCEPTED AN APPLICATION+++++Hard to find rentalin the lovely Val Vista Subdivision. This spacious 3 bedroom home features a separate living and family rooms. Tiled entry, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with a gas stove and custom window moldings are just a few of the wonderful features this home has to offer. Grass backyard. Large master suite with separate tub/shower. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Newer Carpet Refrigerator can stay, but owner will not warrant it.