1465 N QUAIL Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool hot tub fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Gilbert. Pool service included in the rent. Close to shopping, dining and freeways. Granite countertops, open and spacious layout, separate living and family rooms, as well as two dining areas and a loft. Kitchen offers recessed lighting, all appliances, lots of cabinets, pantry and breakfast bar. Backyard has a large covered patio, swimming pool with in ground spa, and mature landscaping - pool service is included. Your clients will love this home.