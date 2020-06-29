All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

1465 N QUAIL Lane

1465 North Quail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1465 North Quail Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Gilbert. Pool service included in the rent. Close to shopping, dining and freeways. Granite countertops, open and spacious layout, separate living and family rooms, as well as two dining areas and a loft. Kitchen offers recessed lighting, all appliances, lots of cabinets, pantry and breakfast bar. Backyard has a large covered patio, swimming pool with in ground spa, and mature landscaping - pool service is included. Your clients will love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 N QUAIL Lane have any available units?
1465 N QUAIL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 N QUAIL Lane have?
Some of 1465 N QUAIL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 N QUAIL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1465 N QUAIL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 N QUAIL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1465 N QUAIL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1465 N QUAIL Lane offer parking?
No, 1465 N QUAIL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1465 N QUAIL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 N QUAIL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 N QUAIL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1465 N QUAIL Lane has a pool.
Does 1465 N QUAIL Lane have accessible units?
No, 1465 N QUAIL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 N QUAIL Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 N QUAIL Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

