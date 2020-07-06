1446 E BEACON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Luxury lakeside living at Val Vista Lakes. This is right off the brochure, and is absolutely correct! This home has 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. New carpeting, family rooms stairs, bedrooms and living room. Titles in kitchen and baths. Very well maintained home. Private pool in back, 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen, and dining area. Location of home is close to freeways, shopping with out any of the traffic noise. This 2067 sq.ft home at this price and amenities is hard to beat! All measurements are approximate,buyers to do their own. Tenant pays water,elect,cable n internet. Tenant has to pay $75.00 ONE TIME FEE for ALL AMENITIES. Landlord pays pool company monthly and landlord pays landscaping monthly costs.