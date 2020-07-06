All apartments in Gilbert
1446 E BEACON Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

1446 E BEACON Drive

1446 East Beacon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1446 East Beacon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxury lakeside living at Val Vista Lakes. This is right off the brochure, and is absolutely correct! This home has 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. New carpeting, family rooms stairs, bedrooms and living room. Titles in kitchen and baths. Very well maintained home. Private pool in back, 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen, and dining area. Location of home is close to freeways, shopping with out any of the traffic noise. This 2067 sq.ft home at this price and amenities is hard to beat! All measurements are approximate,buyers to do their own. Tenant pays water,elect,cable n internet. Tenant has to pay $75.00 ONE TIME FEE for ALL AMENITIES. Landlord pays pool company monthly and landlord pays landscaping monthly costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 E BEACON Drive have any available units?
1446 E BEACON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 E BEACON Drive have?
Some of 1446 E BEACON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 E BEACON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1446 E BEACON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 E BEACON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1446 E BEACON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1446 E BEACON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1446 E BEACON Drive offers parking.
Does 1446 E BEACON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 E BEACON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 E BEACON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1446 E BEACON Drive has a pool.
Does 1446 E BEACON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1446 E BEACON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 E BEACON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1446 E BEACON Drive has units with dishwashers.

