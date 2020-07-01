All apartments in Gilbert
1410 North Sailors Way
1410 North Sailors Way

1410 North Sailors Way · No Longer Available
Location

1410 North Sailors Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1410 North Sailors Way Available 04/20/20 5 Bed + 3 Bath + 3,084 SF + Private Pool/Spa in Val Vista Lakes - 5 bed, 3 bath, 3,084 sq ft w/ 3 car garage. Beautiful wood look tile and carpet throughout. Kitchen has granite, white cabinets, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite has french door entry, walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub & glass shower & private balcony overlooking the backyard oasis! Private pool Private This home was stylishly updates for the most discriminating owner. Located in the award winning, Val Vista Lakes Community, just across the street from shopping, dining and freeways, you will have access to the Clubhouse, 8-court tennis complex, indoor racquetball, cardio and weight training facilities, junior Olympic swimming pool and spa, & sandy beach swimming pool.

To schedule a viewing or apply please visit:https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + Town of Gilbert Rental Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5700376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 North Sailors Way have any available units?
1410 North Sailors Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 North Sailors Way have?
Some of 1410 North Sailors Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 North Sailors Way currently offering any rent specials?
1410 North Sailors Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 North Sailors Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 North Sailors Way is pet friendly.
Does 1410 North Sailors Way offer parking?
Yes, 1410 North Sailors Way offers parking.
Does 1410 North Sailors Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 North Sailors Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 North Sailors Way have a pool?
Yes, 1410 North Sailors Way has a pool.
Does 1410 North Sailors Way have accessible units?
No, 1410 North Sailors Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 North Sailors Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 North Sailors Way has units with dishwashers.

