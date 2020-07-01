Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

1410 North Sailors Way Available 04/20/20 5 Bed + 3 Bath + 3,084 SF + Private Pool/Spa in Val Vista Lakes - 5 bed, 3 bath, 3,084 sq ft w/ 3 car garage. Beautiful wood look tile and carpet throughout. Kitchen has granite, white cabinets, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite has french door entry, walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub & glass shower & private balcony overlooking the backyard oasis! Private pool Private This home was stylishly updates for the most discriminating owner. Located in the award winning, Val Vista Lakes Community, just across the street from shopping, dining and freeways, you will have access to the Clubhouse, 8-court tennis complex, indoor racquetball, cardio and weight training facilities, junior Olympic swimming pool and spa, & sandy beach swimming pool.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + Town of Gilbert Rental Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



