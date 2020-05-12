1354 E Ivanhoe St

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom home in Ashland Ranch. Home features a great room floor plan with a large kitchen opening up to the family room. The kitchen features an island, white appliances, and a desk area. Weekly pool service provided.



Property Available 11/11/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1695

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available 11/11/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.