1354 E Ivanhoe St
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

1354 E Ivanhoe St

1354 East Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1354 East Ivanhoe Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashland Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Ashland Ranch. Home features a great room floor plan with a large kitchen opening up to the family room. The kitchen features an island, white appliances, and a desk area. Weekly pool service provided.

Property Available 11/11/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1695
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available 11/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 E Ivanhoe St have any available units?
1354 E Ivanhoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1354 E Ivanhoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1354 E Ivanhoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 E Ivanhoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 E Ivanhoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1354 E Ivanhoe St offer parking?
No, 1354 E Ivanhoe St does not offer parking.
Does 1354 E Ivanhoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 E Ivanhoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 E Ivanhoe St have a pool?
Yes, 1354 E Ivanhoe St has a pool.
Does 1354 E Ivanhoe St have accessible units?
No, 1354 E Ivanhoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 E Ivanhoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 E Ivanhoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 E Ivanhoe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 E Ivanhoe St does not have units with air conditioning.

