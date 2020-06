Amenities

Two Year Old Mattamy Home in the Encore at North Shore Community!

Gated Community!

Single Story Home!

2 Car Extended Garage!

Refrigerated Air!

Front Yard Desert Landscaping!

Back Yard Desert Landscaping with Grass Area and Two Limestone Paver Areas

Extended Covered Limestone Paver Back Patio!

Open Floor Plan!

High Ceilings!

Ceiling Fans!

Kitchen Island with Seating Area!

Granite Counters!

Stainless Steel Appliances!

Walk-In Pantry!

Breakfast Nook!

Dining Room!

Wood Looking Tile!

Carpet in Bedrooms!

Laundry Room!

Massive Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom!

Soaker Tub!

Double Lavs in Master!

Double Paned Energy Efficient Windows!

Wood Looking Blinds!

$200 Lease Fee

City of Gilbert Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.50%

Management Fee 3%



