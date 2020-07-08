1327 South Sabino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Move In Ready - gorgeous tri level home located in the highly sought after community of The Gardens off of Recker & Ray near San Tan Mall, Loop 202 Freeway, shopping and more! This stunning move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large loft and closet! features a 2 car tandem garage, beautiful interior paint, newer ceiling fans, fixtures, window coverings, and more! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Enjoy the pristine community pool and features for relaxation or entertaining! This home won't last long!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,656.25, Available Now

