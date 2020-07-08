All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:54 PM

1327 South Sabino Drive

1327 South Sabino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 South Sabino Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Move In Ready - gorgeous tri level home located in the highly sought after community of The Gardens off of Recker & Ray near San Tan Mall, Loop 202 Freeway, shopping and more! This stunning move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with large loft and closet! features a 2 car tandem garage, beautiful interior paint, newer ceiling fans, fixtures, window coverings, and more! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Enjoy the pristine community pool and features for relaxation or entertaining! This home won't last long!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,656.25, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 South Sabino Drive have any available units?
1327 South Sabino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 South Sabino Drive have?
Some of 1327 South Sabino Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 South Sabino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 South Sabino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 South Sabino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 South Sabino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1327 South Sabino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 South Sabino Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 South Sabino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 South Sabino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 South Sabino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1327 South Sabino Drive has a pool.
Does 1327 South Sabino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 South Sabino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 South Sabino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 South Sabino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

