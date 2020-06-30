All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

1173 S AGNES Lane

1173 South Agnes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1173 South Agnes Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2/25/20 - APP ACCEPTED***Beautiful home located in Cooley Station. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath + den home in 1802 sq ft. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, kitchen island, and all appliances included. Relax on the winter nights in your great room next to the gas fireplace or quiet time in the den. Master bedroom is split and includes plenty of natural light and a walk in closet. Masterbath w/double sinks, separate shower/tub and private toilet room. Faux blinds, ceiling fans, tile & carpet throughout. Other features: 2 car garage with cabinets, work bench and overhead storage racks. Community features 2 pools, basketball court, playground, bbq & gazebo area. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 S AGNES Lane have any available units?
1173 S AGNES Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 S AGNES Lane have?
Some of 1173 S AGNES Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 S AGNES Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1173 S AGNES Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 S AGNES Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1173 S AGNES Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1173 S AGNES Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1173 S AGNES Lane offers parking.
Does 1173 S AGNES Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 S AGNES Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 S AGNES Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1173 S AGNES Lane has a pool.
Does 1173 S AGNES Lane have accessible units?
No, 1173 S AGNES Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 S AGNES Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 S AGNES Lane has units with dishwashers.

