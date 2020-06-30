1173 S AGNES Lane

Amenities

2/25/20 - APP ACCEPTED***Beautiful home located in Cooley Station. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath + den home in 1802 sq ft. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, kitchen island, and all appliances included. Relax on the winter nights in your great room next to the gas fireplace or quiet time in the den. Master bedroom is split and includes plenty of natural light and a walk in closet. Masterbath w/double sinks, separate shower/tub and private toilet room. Faux blinds, ceiling fans, tile & carpet throughout. Other features: 2 car garage with cabinets, work bench and overhead storage racks. Community features 2 pools, basketball court, playground, bbq & gazebo area. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major freeways.