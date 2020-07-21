All apartments in Gilbert
1164 S ROCKWELL Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:57 PM

1164 S ROCKWELL Street

1164 South Rockwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1164 South Rockwell Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Rancho Corona

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Move-In Ready!!! Pride of ownership Shows in this 3/2 Pool Home in Rancho Corona. The location is just minutes from the 202 Freeway, Santan Mall, Shopping and Restaurants. Beautiful Kitchen & plenty of cabinet space. Great backyard with Sparkling pool and low maintenance backyard yard and front. This is a home the whole family will love! Neighborhood has bike trails, a children's play area and a basketball court. Brand New Tile through out Entire home and New Paint. Come make this your Home Sweet Home to call Home! Beautiful Home with Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 S ROCKWELL Street have any available units?
1164 S ROCKWELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 S ROCKWELL Street have?
Some of 1164 S ROCKWELL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 S ROCKWELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
1164 S ROCKWELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 S ROCKWELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 1164 S ROCKWELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1164 S ROCKWELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 1164 S ROCKWELL Street offers parking.
Does 1164 S ROCKWELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 S ROCKWELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 S ROCKWELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 1164 S ROCKWELL Street has a pool.
Does 1164 S ROCKWELL Street have accessible units?
No, 1164 S ROCKWELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 S ROCKWELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 S ROCKWELL Street has units with dishwashers.
