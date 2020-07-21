1164 S ROCKWELL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Move-In Ready!!! Pride of ownership Shows in this 3/2 Pool Home in Rancho Corona. The location is just minutes from the 202 Freeway, Santan Mall, Shopping and Restaurants. Beautiful Kitchen & plenty of cabinet space. Great backyard with Sparkling pool and low maintenance backyard yard and front. This is a home the whole family will love! Neighborhood has bike trails, a children's play area and a basketball court. Brand New Tile through out Entire home and New Paint. Come make this your Home Sweet Home to call Home! Beautiful Home with Pool.