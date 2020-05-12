All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

1128 S. Olympic Dr.

1128 South Olympic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1128 South Olympic Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom Gilbert home with attached 2-car garage! Open floor-plan with bright kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Spacious master with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Amazing Gilbert location in a great school district! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 S. Olympic Dr. have any available units?
1128 S. Olympic Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 S. Olympic Dr. have?
Some of 1128 S. Olympic Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 S. Olympic Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1128 S. Olympic Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 S. Olympic Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1128 S. Olympic Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1128 S. Olympic Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1128 S. Olympic Dr. offers parking.
Does 1128 S. Olympic Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 S. Olympic Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 S. Olympic Dr. have a pool?
No, 1128 S. Olympic Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1128 S. Olympic Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1128 S. Olympic Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 S. Olympic Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 S. Olympic Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

