1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive

Enjoy premium lake views from this Tuscan inspired furnished 5 bed/3 bath home in Val Vista Lakes. This Executive style home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining inside and out. Cruise 7 miles of shoreline or enjoy nightly sunsets from the upper deck. Put your culinary skills to use with the outdoor kitchen, unwind in the private pool or enjoy lounging by the outdoor fireplace or firepit. Sleep well in a comfy king, 3 queens or the 2 twin room. Club access offers workout facility, jr olympic pool, beach entry pool, racquetball, tennis and more! This lush green lake community is a quick commute to the 60 for great valleywide access. Near Banner MDAnderson Cancer Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Boeing, Williams Gateway Airport, Dana Park, shopping, dining and entertainment.