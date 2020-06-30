All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:58 AM

1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive

1124 N Peppertree Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1124 N Peppertree Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy premium lake views from this Tuscan inspired furnished 5 bed/3 bath home in Val Vista Lakes. This Executive style home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining inside and out. Cruise 7 miles of shoreline or enjoy nightly sunsets from the upper deck. Put your culinary skills to use with the outdoor kitchen, unwind in the private pool or enjoy lounging by the outdoor fireplace or firepit. Sleep well in a comfy king, 3 queens or the 2 twin room. Club access offers workout facility, jr olympic pool, beach entry pool, racquetball, tennis and more! This lush green lake community is a quick commute to the 60 for great valleywide access. Near Banner MDAnderson Cancer Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Boeing, Williams Gateway Airport, Dana Park, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have any available units?
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have?
Some of 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive offers parking.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College