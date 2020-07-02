1115 N Jamacia Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Single Story 4 Bed/2.5 Bath plus office located in gated subdivision of Val Vista Lakes. This home offers a backyard oasis with private pool w/ waterfall, sport court, and RV gate. The interior has rich wood cabinets throughout, mixed with Italian plaster accent walls and granite countertops that give an elegant touch of warmth throughout the home. High end appliances, center island/breakfast bar finish off the kitchen. Split master floor plan home with designer fixtures throughout the home. The master suite has large walk in shower, jet tub, 2 huge custom closets. Enjoy the community sandy beach pool, Olympic pool, gym, tennis courts, clubhouse, lake and more! small/med dog with pet fee. Terms: Rent $2895 + 4% tax/admin fee, Sec Dep $2895, $150 one time set up fee, $55 app fee per adult Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental history or mortgage pymt history. Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890 for a private viewing