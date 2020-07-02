All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:54 PM

1115 N Jamacia Court

1115 North Jamaica Way · No Longer Available
Location

1115 North Jamaica Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Single Story 4 Bed/2.5 Bath plus office located in gated subdivision of Val Vista Lakes. This home offers a backyard oasis with private pool w/ waterfall, sport court, and RV gate. The interior has rich wood cabinets throughout, mixed with Italian plaster accent walls and granite countertops that give an elegant touch of warmth throughout the home. High end appliances, center island/breakfast bar finish off the kitchen. Split master floor plan home with designer fixtures throughout the home. The master suite has large walk in shower, jet tub, 2 huge custom closets. Enjoy the community sandy beach pool, Olympic pool, gym, tennis courts, clubhouse, lake and more! small/med dog with pet fee. Terms: Rent $2895 + 4% tax/admin fee, Sec Dep $2895, $150 one time set up fee, $55 app fee per adult Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental history or mortgage pymt history. Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890 for a private viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 N Jamacia Court have any available units?
1115 N Jamacia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 N Jamacia Court have?
Some of 1115 N Jamacia Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 N Jamacia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1115 N Jamacia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 N Jamacia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 N Jamacia Court is pet friendly.
Does 1115 N Jamacia Court offer parking?
No, 1115 N Jamacia Court does not offer parking.
Does 1115 N Jamacia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 N Jamacia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 N Jamacia Court have a pool?
Yes, 1115 N Jamacia Court has a pool.
Does 1115 N Jamacia Court have accessible units?
No, 1115 N Jamacia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 N Jamacia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 N Jamacia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
