Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

107 East Park Avenue

107 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 East Park Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Amazing Property!!!Totally remodeled. Beautiful flooring throughout house. Kitchen perfect for all your family and party needs. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, counter tops and backsplash. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Huge backyard with impressive cover patio, artificial grass area and built in fire pit. Walking distance to Downtown Gilbert, Restaurant, Amenities, entertainment!!shed in backyard is not available for tenant use.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 East Park Avenue have any available units?
107 East Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 East Park Avenue have?
Some of 107 East Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 East Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 East Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 East Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 East Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 107 East Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 107 East Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 107 East Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 East Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 East Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 East Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 East Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 East Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 East Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 East Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

