107 East Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Amazing Property!!!Totally remodeled. Beautiful flooring throughout house. Kitchen perfect for all your family and party needs. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, counter tops and backsplash. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Huge backyard with impressive cover patio, artificial grass area and built in fire pit. Walking distance to Downtown Gilbert, Restaurant, Amenities, entertainment!!shed in backyard is not available for tenant use.

