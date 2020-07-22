All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

1046 W Silver Creek Rd

1046 West Silver Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1046 West Silver Creek Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Magnificent two-story home located in one of Gilberts most desirable Neighborhoods. Spacious floor-plan features a large Family Room, Living Room, formal dining area and large Den/Office. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a Spacious Master Suite with private bath and a huge walk-in closet. Step out to the backyard which has an extended covered patio, grassy yard & fenced pool! Owner is providing pool maintenance. Ready for immediate move in!!Small pets under 10 lbs considered with owner's approval.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 W Silver Creek Rd have any available units?
1046 W Silver Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 W Silver Creek Rd have?
Some of 1046 W Silver Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 W Silver Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1046 W Silver Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 W Silver Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 W Silver Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1046 W Silver Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 1046 W Silver Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1046 W Silver Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 W Silver Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 W Silver Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1046 W Silver Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 1046 W Silver Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1046 W Silver Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 W Silver Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 W Silver Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
