104 East Catclaw Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity with Community Pool, Parks & Playgrounds in the Heart of Gilbert! Just Minutes From Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including Old Town Gilbert and more! Property Features Two Car Garage with Direct Entry to Interior and Storage Cabinets, Private Yard with Synthetic Grass and Paver Patio, Open Living Room, Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances, Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer As-Is, Spacious Master Suite with Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Please Excuse Our Mess- Maid Cleaning Scheduled for May 18th**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

