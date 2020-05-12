All apartments in Gilbert
104 East Catclaw Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

104 East Catclaw Street

104 East Catclaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 East Catclaw Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity with Community Pool, Parks & Playgrounds in the Heart of Gilbert! Just Minutes From Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including Old Town Gilbert and more! Property Features Two Car Garage with Direct Entry to Interior and Storage Cabinets, Private Yard with Synthetic Grass and Paver Patio, Open Living Room, Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances, Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer As-Is, Spacious Master Suite with Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Please Excuse Our Mess- Maid Cleaning Scheduled for May 18th**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 East Catclaw Street have any available units?
104 East Catclaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 East Catclaw Street have?
Some of 104 East Catclaw Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 East Catclaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 East Catclaw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 East Catclaw Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 East Catclaw Street is pet friendly.
Does 104 East Catclaw Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 East Catclaw Street offers parking.
Does 104 East Catclaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 East Catclaw Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 East Catclaw Street have a pool?
Yes, 104 East Catclaw Street has a pool.
Does 104 East Catclaw Street have accessible units?
No, 104 East Catclaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 East Catclaw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 East Catclaw Street does not have units with dishwashers.

