Gilbert, AZ
1029 E Jasper Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1029 E Jasper Drive

1029 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1029 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lindsay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is being updated. Contractors should have work completed by Friday for viewings. Master bathroom has been updated. Some new flooring and painting being done on the interior. Cabinets just refinished. SEER 14 HVAC system installed summer 2018. Dual pane windows and sunscreens for lower energy bills. Applicants to submit AAR application and two pay stubs for review. Then, applicant will be sent a link to submit credit and background check online. Each resident 18 years or older must submit an application. No pets of any kind will be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 E Jasper Drive have any available units?
1029 E Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 E Jasper Drive have?
Some of 1029 E Jasper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 E Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1029 E Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 E Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1029 E Jasper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1029 E Jasper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1029 E Jasper Drive offers parking.
Does 1029 E Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 E Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 E Jasper Drive have a pool?
No, 1029 E Jasper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1029 E Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 1029 E Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 E Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 E Jasper Drive has units with dishwashers.
