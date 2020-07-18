Sign Up
All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like
15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Helpful Articles
FAQs
15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive
15643 East Centipede Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15643 East Centipede Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great single family home with fantastic views, updated upper level, all appliances, 4 bedroom, 4 bath, lots of space and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive have any available units?
15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive have?
Some of 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive offers parking.
Does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive has a pool.
Does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15643 E CENTIPEDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
