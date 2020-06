Amenities

Newer plank style tile in this spacious home. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded darker cabinets, open kitchen and family room plus formal living room. 4 beds plus a loft equipped with office furniture (optional). Beautiful grassy yard backs to common green area. Front of the home faces the water. Charming curb appeal with bricks walkway and grassy area on a culdesac street. Lovely water bodies, walking paths, tree lined streets in gated community. Must see this home.