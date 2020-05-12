All apartments in Chandler
923 W BOXELDER Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:46 AM

923 W BOXELDER Place

923 West Boxelder Place · (480) 369-8277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 West Boxelder Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Sunridge Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available for a year lease, $1500. per month. Plus you pay Water and Electric, I pay HOA , cable and internet. Very nicely furnished comfortable, One small Dog will be allowed with additional rent of $20 per month.. 2 car garage is attached, awesome community, quiet, walk-able, close to shopping and restaurants. Close to three major Freeways. Mst Bed King and Guest bedroom queen, Electric usually less than $100 in winter. Very comfortable, everything is furnished, towels bedding, dishes and utensils. AC can be $250 in the summer. Call owner for more information or questions. Rental minimum 1 year. Security and Cleaning deposits due before keys will be given out, We will not hold the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 W BOXELDER Place have any available units?
923 W BOXELDER Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 W BOXELDER Place have?
Some of 923 W BOXELDER Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 W BOXELDER Place currently offering any rent specials?
923 W BOXELDER Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 W BOXELDER Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 W BOXELDER Place is pet friendly.
Does 923 W BOXELDER Place offer parking?
Yes, 923 W BOXELDER Place does offer parking.
Does 923 W BOXELDER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 W BOXELDER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 W BOXELDER Place have a pool?
No, 923 W BOXELDER Place does not have a pool.
Does 923 W BOXELDER Place have accessible units?
No, 923 W BOXELDER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 923 W BOXELDER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 W BOXELDER Place has units with dishwashers.
