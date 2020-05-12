923 W BOXELDER Place

Amenities
Available for a year lease, $1500. per month. Plus you pay Water and Electric, I pay HOA , cable and internet. Very nicely furnished comfortable, One small Dog will be allowed with additional rent of $20 per month.. 2 car garage is attached, awesome community, quiet, walk-able, close to shopping and restaurants. Close to three major Freeways. Mst Bed King and Guest bedroom queen, Electric usually less than $100 in winter. Very comfortable, everything is furnished, towels bedding, dishes and utensils. AC can be $250 in the summer. Call owner for more information or questions. Rental minimum 1 year. Security and Cleaning deposits due before keys will be given out, We will not hold the property.