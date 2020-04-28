All apartments in Chandler
901 S 94TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

901 S 94TH Street

901 S 94th St · (602) 753-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 S 94th St, Chandler, AZ 85224
Parkwood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
elevator
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool table
media room
Reservations receive a $5,000 incentive! Inquire for details. The Park at Copper Creek retirement community offers just the right amount of amenities, an ample selection of senior-friendly floor plans and a social environment to spend more time with friends. Our professional staff holds themselves to high standards, providing maintenance-free apartment living, entertaining events and supportive amenities that create a full-service, pet-friendly environment. Restaurant-style meals, vibrant activities every day, Fitness Center, Art Studio, Woodworking Shop, Theater Room, Library and Billiards Room, Monticello Restaurant, Victory Bistro & Wine Bar. This unit features GE Appliances, Carpet & Karndean Plank Flooring, a Shower seat, Grab bars, and Floor heater system in the Master Bath. Several unit sizes and price ranges available, just ask!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 S 94TH Street have any available units?
901 S 94TH Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 S 94TH Street have?
Some of 901 S 94TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 S 94TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 S 94TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S 94TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 S 94TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 S 94TH Street offer parking?
No, 901 S 94TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 901 S 94TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 S 94TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S 94TH Street have a pool?
No, 901 S 94TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 S 94TH Street have accessible units?
No, 901 S 94TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S 94TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 S 94TH Street has units with dishwashers.
