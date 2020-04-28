901 S 94TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool table media room

Reservations receive a $5,000 incentive! Inquire for details. The Park at Copper Creek retirement community offers just the right amount of amenities, an ample selection of senior-friendly floor plans and a social environment to spend more time with friends. Our professional staff holds themselves to high standards, providing maintenance-free apartment living, entertaining events and supportive amenities that create a full-service, pet-friendly environment. Restaurant-style meals, vibrant activities every day, Fitness Center, Art Studio, Woodworking Shop, Theater Room, Library and Billiards Room, Monticello Restaurant, Victory Bistro & Wine Bar. This unit features GE Appliances, Carpet & Karndean Plank Flooring, a Shower seat, Grab bars, and Floor heater system in the Master Bath. Several unit sizes and price ranges available, just ask!