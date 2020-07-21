All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

900 S CANAL Drive

900 South Canal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 South Canal Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
A beautiful villa, located near the heart of the East Valley's Tech Corridor close to Intel, Orbital, Go Daddy, Pay Pal and others! Also close to Downtown Chandler and a stone's throw from Chandler-Gilbert Community College! Enjoy Chandler's first class schools and easy accessibility via the McQueen exit off the 202. This is a great find in a new gated community replete with pool, spa, fitness center, putting green, ramadas, BBQ grills and walking parks nearby. The spacious 3 BR/2 BA unit has a 2nd floor patio overlooking the pool area, beautiful sunsets and comes with an attached 2-car garage. The split Master BR/2 BR layout also features an oversized island for entertaining!1 small dog or 1 cat allowedNon-refundable pet fee of $300 will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S CANAL Drive have any available units?
900 S CANAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 S CANAL Drive have?
Some of 900 S CANAL Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 S CANAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 S CANAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S CANAL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 S CANAL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 900 S CANAL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 S CANAL Drive offers parking.
Does 900 S CANAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 S CANAL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S CANAL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 900 S CANAL Drive has a pool.
Does 900 S CANAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 S CANAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S CANAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 S CANAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
