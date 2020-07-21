900 S CANAL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

A beautiful villa, located near the heart of the East Valley's Tech Corridor close to Intel, Orbital, Go Daddy, Pay Pal and others! Also close to Downtown Chandler and a stone's throw from Chandler-Gilbert Community College! Enjoy Chandler's first class schools and easy accessibility via the McQueen exit off the 202. This is a great find in a new gated community replete with pool, spa, fitness center, putting green, ramadas, BBQ grills and walking parks nearby. The spacious 3 BR/2 BA unit has a 2nd floor patio overlooking the pool area, beautiful sunsets and comes with an attached 2-car garage. The split Master BR/2 BR layout also features an oversized island for entertaining!1 small dog or 1 cat allowedNon-refundable pet fee of $300 will apply.