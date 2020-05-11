All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

896 S Pleasant Dr

896 South Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

896 South Pleasant Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa0f964027 ----
*Available to be viewed beginning January 31st

.Single level home located in the Fairview Meadows association
.Tile floor entry
.Dining room with vaulted ceiling and tile floors
.Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal
.Living room and family room with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves and tile floors.
.Master bedroom with walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and plant shelves
.Inside laundry room w/ tile floors.
.Three car garage with auto-opener on double door only
.Desert front and rear yard- covered patio in the rear

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposits
.$1150.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*please review listing and lease term information before viewing and submitting a rental application as security deposit is non-refundable. It is required to first view the property in person before submitting a rental application. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 S Pleasant Dr have any available units?
896 S Pleasant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 896 S Pleasant Dr have?
Some of 896 S Pleasant Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 S Pleasant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
896 S Pleasant Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 S Pleasant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 896 S Pleasant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 896 S Pleasant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 896 S Pleasant Dr does offer parking.
Does 896 S Pleasant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 896 S Pleasant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 S Pleasant Dr have a pool?
No, 896 S Pleasant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 896 S Pleasant Dr have accessible units?
No, 896 S Pleasant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 896 S Pleasant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 S Pleasant Dr has units with dishwashers.
