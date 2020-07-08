886 W GLENMERE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

WOW! 4000+ square feet in the heart of Chandler! This stunning home features tons of upgrades! Walk into the warm embrace of new paint, dark maple plantation shutters, upgraded carpet throughout, and upgraded tile in all the right places. Kitchen features upgraded Jenn-Air and KitchenAid stainless appliances, extended upgraded cabinets, and upgraded granite countertops. Two bedrooms with en-suite bathroom! Spacious master suite features a sitting room, bathroom with dual vanities and a jetted-whirlpool tub! There's room for fun, too! Spacious game room/theater prewired for surround sound! Plus a balcony! Home also features an intercom system, fire sprinklers, central vacuum, ceiling fans throughout, security camera system, water softener, and epoxy flooring in both garages! Fully landscaped backyard with mature citrus, fruit, and shade trees, as well as built-in BBQ, fireplace, ramada and fire pit. All of this among thousands of square feet of beautiful pavers!