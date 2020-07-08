All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
886 W GLENMERE Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

886 W GLENMERE Drive

886 West Glenmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

886 West Glenmere Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
WOW! 4000+ square feet in the heart of Chandler! This stunning home features tons of upgrades! Walk into the warm embrace of new paint, dark maple plantation shutters, upgraded carpet throughout, and upgraded tile in all the right places. Kitchen features upgraded Jenn-Air and KitchenAid stainless appliances, extended upgraded cabinets, and upgraded granite countertops. Two bedrooms with en-suite bathroom! Spacious master suite features a sitting room, bathroom with dual vanities and a jetted-whirlpool tub! There's room for fun, too! Spacious game room/theater prewired for surround sound! Plus a balcony! Home also features an intercom system, fire sprinklers, central vacuum, ceiling fans throughout, security camera system, water softener, and epoxy flooring in both garages! Fully landscaped backyard with mature citrus, fruit, and shade trees, as well as built-in BBQ, fireplace, ramada and fire pit. All of this among thousands of square feet of beautiful pavers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 W GLENMERE Drive have any available units?
886 W GLENMERE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 886 W GLENMERE Drive have?
Some of 886 W GLENMERE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 W GLENMERE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
886 W GLENMERE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 W GLENMERE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 886 W GLENMERE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 886 W GLENMERE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 886 W GLENMERE Drive offers parking.
Does 886 W GLENMERE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 W GLENMERE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 W GLENMERE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 886 W GLENMERE Drive has a pool.
Does 886 W GLENMERE Drive have accessible units?
No, 886 W GLENMERE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 886 W GLENMERE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 886 W GLENMERE Drive has units with dishwashers.

