871 N. Los Feliz Dr.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Tile Flooring & Countertops. Covered Patio.



Major Crossroads: Ray Rd. & McClintock



Near: Kyrene Schools, Desert Breeze Park, Intel, Chandler Mall, Honeywell, Loop 101, Loop 202, I-10, Harter Park, Windmills West Park, The Greater Corona Villate, Sunset Park, Desert Breeze Park, Chandler Regional Medical Center, San Marcos Golf Resort, & Stellar City Airpark



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com



