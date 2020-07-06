All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 871 N. Los Feliz Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
871 N. Los Feliz Dr.
Last updated March 25 2019 at 6:04 PM

871 N. Los Feliz Dr.

871 North Los Feliz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

871 North Los Feliz Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Tile Flooring & Countertops. Covered Patio.

Major Crossroads: Ray Rd. & McClintock

Near: Kyrene Schools, Desert Breeze Park, Intel, Chandler Mall, Honeywell, Loop 101, Loop 202, I-10, Harter Park, Windmills West Park, The Greater Corona Villate, Sunset Park, Desert Breeze Park, Chandler Regional Medical Center, San Marcos Golf Resort, & Stellar City Airpark

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com

REALTOR® Equal Housing Opportunity.

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. have any available units?
871 N. Los Feliz Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. have?
Some of 871 N. Los Feliz Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
871 N. Los Feliz Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. offers parking.
Does 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. has a pool.
Does 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. have accessible units?
No, 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 N. Los Feliz Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College