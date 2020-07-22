All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 863 S Longmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
863 S Longmore St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

863 S Longmore St

863 South Longmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

863 South Longmore Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-story three bedroom 2 bathroom home has new paint and has an open great room. There is a patio out back and easy care desert landscaping. $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5420136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 S Longmore St have any available units?
863 S Longmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 S Longmore St have?
Some of 863 S Longmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 S Longmore St currently offering any rent specials?
863 S Longmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 S Longmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 S Longmore St is pet friendly.
Does 863 S Longmore St offer parking?
No, 863 S Longmore St does not offer parking.
Does 863 S Longmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 S Longmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 S Longmore St have a pool?
No, 863 S Longmore St does not have a pool.
Does 863 S Longmore St have accessible units?
No, 863 S Longmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 863 S Longmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 S Longmore St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College