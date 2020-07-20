All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 854 E LA COSTA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
854 E LA COSTA Place
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

854 E LA COSTA Place

854 East La Costa Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

854 East La Costa Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
*Beautiful home in the highly sought after gated and lake subdivision of Lagos Vistoso.* Features .3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, open floorplan all in one level.Fresh interior paint and new carpeting through-out. Formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, new kitchen sink, new faucet, new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven and cook top. Spacious great room with ceiling fan. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Master bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. Washer and dryer included. Private pebble-tec pool and spa with new pool equipment. Covered patio. R/O system and soft water system. Pool chemical and cleaning included in the rent. Front and rear yard service included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 E LA COSTA Place have any available units?
854 E LA COSTA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 E LA COSTA Place have?
Some of 854 E LA COSTA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 E LA COSTA Place currently offering any rent specials?
854 E LA COSTA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 E LA COSTA Place pet-friendly?
No, 854 E LA COSTA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 854 E LA COSTA Place offer parking?
Yes, 854 E LA COSTA Place offers parking.
Does 854 E LA COSTA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 E LA COSTA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 E LA COSTA Place have a pool?
Yes, 854 E LA COSTA Place has a pool.
Does 854 E LA COSTA Place have accessible units?
No, 854 E LA COSTA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 854 E LA COSTA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 E LA COSTA Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College