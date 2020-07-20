854 E LA COSTA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

*Beautiful home in the highly sought after gated and lake subdivision of Lagos Vistoso.* Features .3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, open floorplan all in one level.Fresh interior paint and new carpeting through-out. Formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, new kitchen sink, new faucet, new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven and cook top. Spacious great room with ceiling fan. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Master bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. Washer and dryer included. Private pebble-tec pool and spa with new pool equipment. Covered patio. R/O system and soft water system. Pool chemical and cleaning included in the rent. Front and rear yard service included in the rent.