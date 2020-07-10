All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:34 PM

837 E Glenmere Dr.

837 East Glenmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

837 East Glenmere Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Monterey Point II

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d9a9a7b027 ---- *Available NOW .One level single family home w/ tile floor entry. Home in Monterey Point Association. .Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling and tile floor. .Living room w/ vaulted ceiling and plant shelves. .Family room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan w/ remote and plant shelves. .Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet, Island counter and plant shelves. .Inside laundry w/ w/d Hookups Only. .All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan. .Master bathroom w/ tub & shower combo, double sinks and tile floor. .Two car garage w/ auto opener. .Desert front yard. .Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence. 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15 *Security Deposit $1150.00 $300.00 *Please be sure to review listing and term information. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 E Glenmere Dr. have any available units?
837 E Glenmere Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E Glenmere Dr. have?
Some of 837 E Glenmere Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E Glenmere Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
837 E Glenmere Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E Glenmere Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 E Glenmere Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 837 E Glenmere Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 837 E Glenmere Dr. offers parking.
Does 837 E Glenmere Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 E Glenmere Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E Glenmere Dr. have a pool?
No, 837 E Glenmere Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 837 E Glenmere Dr. have accessible units?
No, 837 E Glenmere Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E Glenmere Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 E Glenmere Dr. has units with dishwashers.

