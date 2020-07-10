837 E Glenmere Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d9a9a7b027 ---- *Available NOW .One level single family home w/ tile floor entry. Home in Monterey Point Association. .Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling and tile floor. .Living room w/ vaulted ceiling and plant shelves. .Family room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan w/ remote and plant shelves. .Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet, Island counter and plant shelves. .Inside laundry w/ w/d Hookups Only. .All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan. .Master bathroom w/ tub & shower combo, double sinks and tile floor. .Two car garage w/ auto opener. .Desert front yard. .Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence. 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15 *Security Deposit $1150.00 $300.00 *Please be sure to review listing and term information. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email info@prsrentals.com if you have any questions regarding this listing