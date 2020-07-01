All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 822 W Raven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
822 W Raven Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

822 W Raven Drive

822 West Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

822 West Raven Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
No Application Fees! Single Level 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Chandler home in gated community of Carino Estates on a cul-de-sac lot with private pool. This spacious home features many upgrades and amenities including upgraded carpeting, tile in high traffic areas, neutral two-tone paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Large living room, separate family room and formal dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, dining area, upgraded gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Large master suite with oversized walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Backyard features large covered patio, spa and pool. Built in storage cabinets in garage for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 W Raven Drive have any available units?
822 W Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 W Raven Drive have?
Some of 822 W Raven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 W Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 W Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 W Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 822 W Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 822 W Raven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 822 W Raven Drive offers parking.
Does 822 W Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 W Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 W Raven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 822 W Raven Drive has a pool.
Does 822 W Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 W Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 W Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 W Raven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College