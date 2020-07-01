822 W Raven Drive

Amenities

No Application Fees! Single Level 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Chandler home in gated community of Carino Estates on a cul-de-sac lot with private pool. This spacious home features many upgrades and amenities including upgraded carpeting, tile in high traffic areas, neutral two-tone paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Large living room, separate family room and formal dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, dining area, upgraded gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Large master suite with oversized walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Backyard features large covered patio, spa and pool. Built in storage cabinets in garage for extra storage.