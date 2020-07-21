All apartments in Chandler
785 E Saragosa St
785 E Saragosa St

785 East Saragosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

785 East Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan with fresh paint and easy to maintain landscaping. The home is move in ready and is in a great location. Open floor plan makes the home feel much larger than it is. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 E Saragosa St have any available units?
785 E Saragosa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 E Saragosa St have?
Some of 785 E Saragosa St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 E Saragosa St currently offering any rent specials?
785 E Saragosa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 E Saragosa St pet-friendly?
No, 785 E Saragosa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 785 E Saragosa St offer parking?
Yes, 785 E Saragosa St offers parking.
Does 785 E Saragosa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 E Saragosa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 E Saragosa St have a pool?
No, 785 E Saragosa St does not have a pool.
Does 785 E Saragosa St have accessible units?
No, 785 E Saragosa St does not have accessible units.
Does 785 E Saragosa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 E Saragosa St has units with dishwashers.
