Open floor plan with fresh paint and easy to maintain landscaping. The home is move in ready and is in a great location. Open floor plan makes the home feel much larger than it is. You will not be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 785 E Saragosa St have any available units?
785 E Saragosa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 E Saragosa St have?
Some of 785 E Saragosa St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 E Saragosa St currently offering any rent specials?
785 E Saragosa St is not currently offering any rent specials.