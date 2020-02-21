All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 767 East Kesler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
767 East Kesler Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:14 PM

767 East Kesler Lane

767 East Kesler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

767 East Kesler Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**New washer and dryer will be installed upon move-in & two weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Beautiful Two-story, 3 bedrooms + 2.5 bath home in beautiful MONTEREY VISTA. This home features a beautiful kitchen with an island and an eat-in dining room. The kitchen overlooks the beautiful pool with water feature. Enjoy the covered patio, & plenty of room to enjoy the low maintenance outdoors. Large open family room. Huge loft space- great for entertaining! Den downstairs, perfect for a spare room or office space!! The master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways! PETS: 2 small dogs under 25 lbs, no cats. Pool service included in rent!!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25 lbs, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 East Kesler Lane have any available units?
767 East Kesler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 East Kesler Lane have?
Some of 767 East Kesler Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 East Kesler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
767 East Kesler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 East Kesler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 East Kesler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 767 East Kesler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 767 East Kesler Lane offers parking.
Does 767 East Kesler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 East Kesler Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 East Kesler Lane have a pool?
Yes, 767 East Kesler Lane has a pool.
Does 767 East Kesler Lane have accessible units?
No, 767 East Kesler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 767 East Kesler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 East Kesler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College