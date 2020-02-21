767 East Kesler Lane

Amenities

**New washer and dryer will be installed upon move-in & two weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Beautiful Two-story, 3 bedrooms + 2.5 bath home in beautiful MONTEREY VISTA. This home features a beautiful kitchen with an island and an eat-in dining room. The kitchen overlooks the beautiful pool with water feature. Enjoy the covered patio, & plenty of room to enjoy the low maintenance outdoors. Large open family room. Huge loft space- great for entertaining! Den downstairs, perfect for a spare room or office space!! The master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways! PETS: 2 small dogs under 25 lbs, no cats. Pool service included in rent!!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 small dogs under 25 lbs, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



