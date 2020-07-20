All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 753 W Locust Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
753 W Locust Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

753 W Locust Drive

753 West Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

753 West Locust Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
753 W Locust Drive Available 05/27/19 Fox Crossing beauty! - This BEAUTIFULLY maintained single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fox Crossing is a GEM! Open, light, and bright floorpan! Wonderful curb appeal! Entryway leads past formal dining room (can be living room) into the spacious great room. Lovely kitchen has breakfast area and overlooks family room. Beautifully landscaped! The extended patios and large grassy back yard are perfect to enjoy Arizona living. What a great Chandler location near Intel and the Tech/Price Corridor. Walk to Basha Elementary School and the adjacent park! Shopping and restaurants galore and easy access to the 202 for commute! Landscaping included in rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 W Locust Drive have any available units?
753 W Locust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 753 W Locust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
753 W Locust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 W Locust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 753 W Locust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 753 W Locust Drive offer parking?
No, 753 W Locust Drive does not offer parking.
Does 753 W Locust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 W Locust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 W Locust Drive have a pool?
No, 753 W Locust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 753 W Locust Drive have accessible units?
No, 753 W Locust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 753 W Locust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 W Locust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 753 W Locust Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 753 W Locust Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College