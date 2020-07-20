Amenities

753 W Locust Drive Available 05/27/19 Fox Crossing beauty! - This BEAUTIFULLY maintained single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fox Crossing is a GEM! Open, light, and bright floorpan! Wonderful curb appeal! Entryway leads past formal dining room (can be living room) into the spacious great room. Lovely kitchen has breakfast area and overlooks family room. Beautifully landscaped! The extended patios and large grassy back yard are perfect to enjoy Arizona living. What a great Chandler location near Intel and the Tech/Price Corridor. Walk to Basha Elementary School and the adjacent park! Shopping and restaurants galore and easy access to the 202 for commute! Landscaping included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



