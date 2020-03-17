752 East Ivanhoe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets refrigerator

Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Chandler Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Living Room, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.