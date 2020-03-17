All apartments in Chandler
752 East Ivanhoe Street
752 East Ivanhoe Street

752 East Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

752 East Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Ray Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Chandler Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Living Room, Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and White Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 East Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
752 East Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 East Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 752 East Ivanhoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 East Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
752 East Ivanhoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 East Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 East Ivanhoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 752 East Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
No, 752 East Ivanhoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 752 East Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 East Ivanhoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 East Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
No, 752 East Ivanhoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 752 East Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 752 East Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 752 East Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 East Ivanhoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
