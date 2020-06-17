All apartments in Chandler
727 S Hartford St Unit 189
727 S Hartford St Unit 189

727 South Hartford Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 South Hartford Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location within Chandler, easy access to 202, shopping near by and downtown area minutes away. No carpet all 20'' tile floors! Flooring and vanity in 2nd bath. Vaulted ceilings in family and kitchen. Eat in kitchen with inside laundry. All white appliances. Three full bedrooms. Large linen closet and additional outside storage. Nice front porch facing Hartford. Community offers a sparkling pool, perfect for cooling off on hot summer days. Hurry wont last long! No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 have any available units?
727 S Hartford St Unit 189 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 have?
Some of 727 S Hartford St Unit 189's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 currently offering any rent specials?
727 S Hartford St Unit 189 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 is pet friendly.
Does 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 offer parking?
No, 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 does not offer parking.
Does 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 have a pool?
Yes, 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 has a pool.
Does 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 have accessible units?
No, 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 S Hartford St Unit 189 has units with dishwashers.
