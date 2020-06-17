727 S Hartford St Unit 189

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location within Chandler, easy access to 202, shopping near by and downtown area minutes away. No carpet all 20'' tile floors! Flooring and vanity in 2nd bath. Vaulted ceilings in family and kitchen. Eat in kitchen with inside laundry. All white appliances. Three full bedrooms. Large linen closet and additional outside storage. Nice front porch facing Hartford. Community offers a sparkling pool, perfect for cooling off on hot summer days. Hurry wont last long! No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.