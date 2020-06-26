Amenities

gym pool hot tub fireplace

705 W Queen Creek #1169 Available 07/19/19 Great Chandler Townhome - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in the heart of South Chandler. Large open great room with fireplace overlooking the lake. The kitchen offers lots of cabinets and countertops, all appliances, and a breakfast bar. Your clients will love this home and it's location - easy access to freeway and close to shopping/dining. The complex is full of amenities - pool, spa, workout room, and recreation center.



(RLNE4946695)