Chandler, AZ
705 W Queen Creek #1169
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

705 W Queen Creek #1169

705 W Queen Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

705 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
705 W Queen Creek #1169 Available 07/19/19 Great Chandler Townhome - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in the heart of South Chandler. Large open great room with fireplace overlooking the lake. The kitchen offers lots of cabinets and countertops, all appliances, and a breakfast bar. Your clients will love this home and it's location - easy access to freeway and close to shopping/dining. The complex is full of amenities - pool, spa, workout room, and recreation center.

(RLNE4946695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 W Queen Creek #1169 have any available units?
705 W Queen Creek #1169 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 W Queen Creek #1169 have?
Some of 705 W Queen Creek #1169's amenities include gym, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 W Queen Creek #1169 currently offering any rent specials?
705 W Queen Creek #1169 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 W Queen Creek #1169 pet-friendly?
No, 705 W Queen Creek #1169 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 705 W Queen Creek #1169 offer parking?
No, 705 W Queen Creek #1169 does not offer parking.
Does 705 W Queen Creek #1169 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 W Queen Creek #1169 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 W Queen Creek #1169 have a pool?
Yes, 705 W Queen Creek #1169 has a pool.
Does 705 W Queen Creek #1169 have accessible units?
No, 705 W Queen Creek #1169 does not have accessible units.
Does 705 W Queen Creek #1169 have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 W Queen Creek #1169 does not have units with dishwashers.
