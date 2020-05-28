All apartments in Chandler
6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002

6970 South Silver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6970 South Silver Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Adorable, model perfect house is the cream of the crop!! - Adorable, model perfect house is the cream of the crop;not a typical rental. Awesome landscaping.Walk in to a great formal living and dining. In back you will see a great room with open kitchen, built in desk and extra counter/storage space not expected. Master suite has GREAT walk in and awesome en suite bath. Another great bath with double sinks for the remaining bedrooms too! HUGE laundry room with soaking sink...whoa, just too much to describe! This wont be on market long! HURRY! Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees

(RLNE4619737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 have any available units?
6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 have?
Some of 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 currently offering any rent specials?
6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 is pet friendly.
Does 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 offer parking?
No, 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 does not offer parking.
Does 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 have a pool?
No, 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 does not have a pool.
Does 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 have accessible units?
No, 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 does not have accessible units.
Does 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002 has units with dishwashers.

