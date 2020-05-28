6970 S. Silver Dr. 21196809-002

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Adorable, model perfect house is the cream of the crop!! - Adorable, model perfect house is the cream of the crop;not a typical rental. Awesome landscaping.Walk in to a great formal living and dining. In back you will see a great room with open kitchen, built in desk and extra counter/storage space not expected. Master suite has GREAT walk in and awesome en suite bath. Another great bath with double sinks for the remaining bedrooms too! HUGE laundry room with soaking sink...whoa, just too much to describe! This wont be on market long! HURRY! Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees



(RLNE4619737)