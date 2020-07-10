6740 S. Ashley Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Gorgeous home located in the desirable Chandler school district. This home features tile floors, surround sound, formal living room, formal dining room, and a family room. Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an island with breakfast bar. Master bedroom with California style walk in closet, double sinks, and separate shower/soaking tub. Three car garage with built in cabinets. Huge lot with covered patio, fenced in grass area, additional grass area, and pool with waterfall. Pool and landscape service included in rent!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5805552)