Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6740 S. Ashley Ct
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

6740 S. Ashley Ct

6740 131st Court · No Longer Available
Location

6740 131st Court, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Gorgeous home located in the desirable Chandler school district. This home features tile floors, surround sound, formal living room, formal dining room, and a family room. Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an island with breakfast bar. Master bedroom with California style walk in closet, double sinks, and separate shower/soaking tub. Three car garage with built in cabinets. Huge lot with covered patio, fenced in grass area, additional grass area, and pool with waterfall. Pool and landscape service included in rent!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5805552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 S. Ashley Ct have any available units?
6740 S. Ashley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6740 S. Ashley Ct have?
Some of 6740 S. Ashley Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 S. Ashley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6740 S. Ashley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 S. Ashley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6740 S. Ashley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6740 S. Ashley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6740 S. Ashley Ct offers parking.
Does 6740 S. Ashley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6740 S. Ashley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 S. Ashley Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6740 S. Ashley Ct has a pool.
Does 6740 S. Ashley Ct have accessible units?
No, 6740 S. Ashley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 S. Ashley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6740 S. Ashley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

