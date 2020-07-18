Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6644 S Kimberlee Way Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - Beautiful home featuring 4 spacious bedrooms plus a den all in a single level floor plan. Open Kitchen & eat-in area plus breakfast bar. Master Bedroom has sitting area and the Master Bathroom has a jetted tub, double sinks, walk in closet and more. 3 Car Garage and VERY close to the community park and schools. Come see this home today! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



