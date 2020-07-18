All apartments in Chandler
6644 S Kimberlee Way
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6644 S Kimberlee Way

6644 South Kimberlee Way · No Longer Available
Location

6644 South Kimberlee Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun River

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6644 S Kimberlee Way Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - Beautiful home featuring 4 spacious bedrooms plus a den all in a single level floor plan. Open Kitchen & eat-in area plus breakfast bar. Master Bedroom has sitting area and the Master Bathroom has a jetted tub, double sinks, walk in closet and more. 3 Car Garage and VERY close to the community park and schools. Come see this home today! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4484686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 S Kimberlee Way have any available units?
6644 S Kimberlee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 6644 S Kimberlee Way currently offering any rent specials?
6644 S Kimberlee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 S Kimberlee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 S Kimberlee Way is pet friendly.
Does 6644 S Kimberlee Way offer parking?
Yes, 6644 S Kimberlee Way offers parking.
Does 6644 S Kimberlee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 S Kimberlee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 S Kimberlee Way have a pool?
No, 6644 S Kimberlee Way does not have a pool.
Does 6644 S Kimberlee Way have accessible units?
No, 6644 S Kimberlee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 S Kimberlee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 S Kimberlee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6644 S Kimberlee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6644 S Kimberlee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
