660 W Tonto Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:43 PM

660 W Tonto Drive

660 West Tonto Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

660 West Tonto Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Elegant 3 bedrooms plus a den with 2.5 baths 4 car garage,12000 sq ft lot will make your life luxury. Walk in through the custom rod iron gate to your private court yard. Matching custom glass and Forged Rod iron front door, beautifully engineered hand scrapped dark wood floors, 10 ft ceilings 4 inch baseborads, window sills, elegant custom draperies. Granite counter tops with SS Appliances, upgraded cabinets, Nickel finish pendant lighting, Staggered cabinetry with trim and nickel finish hardware Built in BBQ. You are in Hamilton High School District, close to Fine Dining and Shopping, Wells Fargo, Intel, GM Tech Center,State Farm.......A must see. 1.5% rental tax will be added on the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 W Tonto Drive have any available units?
660 W Tonto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 W Tonto Drive have?
Some of 660 W Tonto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 W Tonto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
660 W Tonto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 W Tonto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 660 W Tonto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 660 W Tonto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 660 W Tonto Drive offers parking.
Does 660 W Tonto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 W Tonto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 W Tonto Drive have a pool?
No, 660 W Tonto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 660 W Tonto Drive have accessible units?
No, 660 W Tonto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 660 W Tonto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 W Tonto Drive has units with dishwashers.
