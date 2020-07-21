660 W Tonto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Elegant 3 bedrooms plus a den with 2.5 baths 4 car garage,12000 sq ft lot will make your life luxury. Walk in through the custom rod iron gate to your private court yard. Matching custom glass and Forged Rod iron front door, beautifully engineered hand scrapped dark wood floors, 10 ft ceilings 4 inch baseborads, window sills, elegant custom draperies. Granite counter tops with SS Appliances, upgraded cabinets, Nickel finish pendant lighting, Staggered cabinetry with trim and nickel finish hardware Built in BBQ. You are in Hamilton High School District, close to Fine Dining and Shopping, Wells Fargo, Intel, GM Tech Center,State Farm.......A must see. 1.5% rental tax will be added on the monthly rent.