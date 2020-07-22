660 N TERRACE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Highly desired neigborhood offers the best of kyrene school district ( Kyrene de las Brisas ,Kyrene Aprende Middle School) plus Corona high school. House is walking distance to school, Desert Breeze park , lake, library and supermarkets with 101,202,10 freeways within 5 min drive along with intel and many other employers. The house offers a fireplace, formal dining, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a pantry, a walk-in closet and step-in shower in the master suite, and a two-car garage. Chandler mall and ASU campus are not too far away. My client just purchased the property and pictures are relfecting the for sale sign because we are using them from the for sale listing. Call, text or email to set up your appt.