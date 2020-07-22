All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 660 N TERRACE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
660 N TERRACE Road
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

660 N TERRACE Road

660 North Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

660 North Terrace Road, Chandler, AZ 85226
Premiere at Desert Breeze

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly desired neigborhood offers the best of kyrene school district ( Kyrene de las Brisas ,Kyrene Aprende Middle School) plus Corona high school. House is walking distance to school, Desert Breeze park , lake, library and supermarkets with 101,202,10 freeways within 5 min drive along with intel and many other employers. The house offers a fireplace, formal dining, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a pantry, a walk-in closet and step-in shower in the master suite, and a two-car garage. Chandler mall and ASU campus are not too far away. My client just purchased the property and pictures are relfecting the for sale sign because we are using them from the for sale listing. Call, text or email to set up your appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 N TERRACE Road have any available units?
660 N TERRACE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 N TERRACE Road have?
Some of 660 N TERRACE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 N TERRACE Road currently offering any rent specials?
660 N TERRACE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 N TERRACE Road pet-friendly?
No, 660 N TERRACE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 660 N TERRACE Road offer parking?
Yes, 660 N TERRACE Road offers parking.
Does 660 N TERRACE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 N TERRACE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 N TERRACE Road have a pool?
No, 660 N TERRACE Road does not have a pool.
Does 660 N TERRACE Road have accessible units?
No, 660 N TERRACE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 660 N TERRACE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 N TERRACE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College