6173 S Bell Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6173 S Bell Pl

6173 South Bell Place · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6173 South Bell Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/03/20 NICE LOOKING 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Cooper Commons, Chandler (Riggs and Gilbert Rd)! Close to grass area/park and shopping center. This home has a large, open floor plan with neutral tile, new carpet, and fresh interior paint throughout! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, walk in pantry and kitchen island. Each bedroom has a walk in closet, and blinds throughout home.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

(RLNE5907455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6173 S Bell Pl have any available units?
6173 S Bell Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6173 S Bell Pl have?
Some of 6173 S Bell Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6173 S Bell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6173 S Bell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6173 S Bell Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6173 S Bell Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6173 S Bell Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6173 S Bell Pl offers parking.
Does 6173 S Bell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6173 S Bell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6173 S Bell Pl have a pool?
No, 6173 S Bell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6173 S Bell Pl have accessible units?
No, 6173 S Bell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6173 S Bell Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6173 S Bell Pl has units with dishwashers.
