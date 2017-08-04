All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

616 E Los Arboles Pl

616 East Los Arboles Place · No Longer Available
Location

616 East Los Arboles Place, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in San Vicente is available for move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in San Vicente is available for move in! Home features ceiling fans, brand new carpet, tile and paint, storage area under the stairs, and includes all appliances except washer and dryer, has double sinks in master bath, a large master walk in closet, and shutters. Property also has a covered patio and is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. (No cats please). The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Jeff at 623-238-5265

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2447344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E Los Arboles Pl have any available units?
616 E Los Arboles Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 E Los Arboles Pl have?
Some of 616 E Los Arboles Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 E Los Arboles Pl currently offering any rent specials?
616 E Los Arboles Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E Los Arboles Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 E Los Arboles Pl is pet friendly.
Does 616 E Los Arboles Pl offer parking?
No, 616 E Los Arboles Pl does not offer parking.
Does 616 E Los Arboles Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 E Los Arboles Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E Los Arboles Pl have a pool?
No, 616 E Los Arboles Pl does not have a pool.
Does 616 E Los Arboles Pl have accessible units?
No, 616 E Los Arboles Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E Los Arboles Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 E Los Arboles Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
