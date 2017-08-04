616 E Los Arboles Pl

Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in San Vicente is available for move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in San Vicente is available for move in! Home features ceiling fans, brand new carpet, tile and paint, storage area under the stairs, and includes all appliances except washer and dryer, has double sinks in master bath, a large master walk in closet, and shutters. Property also has a covered patio and is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. (No cats please). The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Jeff at 623-238-5265



(RLNE2447344)