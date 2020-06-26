Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities

613 E Colt Ct 21247664 Available 08/01/19 SUPER CUTE!! MOVE IN READY!! - Move in ready! Fresh & Light! This Gorgeous home has new 2 tone paint, new carpet, new vinyl flooring, new black kitchen appliances including refrigerator. New window blinds, new brushed nickel door knobs & cabinet knobs. Many new light fixtures. Plus a Full bath and den downstairs. Brand new backyard landscaping with large grass area. Make this a must see rental! Offered by Keller Williams East Valley Property Management Division Please call 480-382-1246 for info and to schedule a tour



