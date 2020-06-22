All apartments in Chandler
6122 S BELL Place
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

6122 S BELL Place

6122 South Bell Place · No Longer Available
Location

6122 South Bell Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Landlord looking for well-qualified tenant with excellent payment history. 3x Rent in monthly verifiable income REQUIRED - W2 income preferred. No collections or BK on credit. 50-state background & full credit report will be reviewed. $40 application fee per person, no exceptions. No cats, dog ok. -- Stop looking, this is the ONE! Stunning remodel with new appliances: washer/dryer/fridge included in rent. Freshly installed stylish plank flooring throughout, not to mention newer carpet too! Huge master suite! Green-belts, & playgrounds right inside desireable Cooper Commons neighborhood. Modern bath vanities with new dual-flush toilets too! Huge extended paver patio out back! Rent includes bi-monthly pest control & landscaping. Super clean garage w epoxy floor. Call your agent now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 S BELL Place have any available units?
6122 S BELL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6122 S BELL Place have?
Some of 6122 S BELL Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 S BELL Place currently offering any rent specials?
6122 S BELL Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 S BELL Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 S BELL Place is pet friendly.
Does 6122 S BELL Place offer parking?
Yes, 6122 S BELL Place does offer parking.
Does 6122 S BELL Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6122 S BELL Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 S BELL Place have a pool?
No, 6122 S BELL Place does not have a pool.
Does 6122 S BELL Place have accessible units?
No, 6122 S BELL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 S BELL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6122 S BELL Place has units with dishwashers.
