6122 S BELL Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage pet friendly

Landlord looking for well-qualified tenant with excellent payment history. 3x Rent in monthly verifiable income REQUIRED - W2 income preferred. No collections or BK on credit. 50-state background & full credit report will be reviewed. $40 application fee per person, no exceptions. No cats, dog ok. -- Stop looking, this is the ONE! Stunning remodel with new appliances: washer/dryer/fridge included in rent. Freshly installed stylish plank flooring throughout, not to mention newer carpet too! Huge master suite! Green-belts, & playgrounds right inside desireable Cooper Commons neighborhood. Modern bath vanities with new dual-flush toilets too! Huge extended paver patio out back! Rent includes bi-monthly pest control & landscaping. Super clean garage w epoxy floor. Call your agent now!