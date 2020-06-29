6091 S Kimberlee Way

Amenities

Updated & Upgraded! This Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath Chandler Home has Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, New Cabinets, Soft Close Hinges, Roll-Out Bins, Glass Tile Splash Walls, Custom Pot Filler Over Range, Oiled Bronze Fixtures, St/Steel Appliances, Island w/Bev. Cooler Facing Family Rm, Full Wall Pantry, Bay Window Dining Area. Master Features Dual Sinks, Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Walk-in Closet w/ Mirrored Doors. Enjoy Ceiling Fans Throughout, Faux Wood Blinds, 16 Inch Tile, Carpeted Bedrooms. Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio, Grass Backyard, Finished Side Yards. All Appliances Are Included! Laundry Has Cabinets, Shelves & Racks . Garage Has Work Table. Chandler Schools! Nice Park Nearby. See Today! (Cleaning is Scheduled).



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



