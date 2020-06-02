6085 South Wilson Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cooper Commons! This beautiful home features neutral tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The home also features an oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets.

*Available 5/8/2020



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1025

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 small pet (25lbs or less)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.