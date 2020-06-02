All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 6085 South Wilson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6085 South Wilson Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 AM

6085 South Wilson Drive

6085 South Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6085 South Wilson Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cooper Commons! This beautiful home features neutral tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The home also features an oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets.
*Available 5/8/2020

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1025
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 small pet (25lbs or less)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6085 South Wilson Drive have any available units?
6085 South Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 6085 South Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6085 South Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6085 South Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6085 South Wilson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6085 South Wilson Drive offer parking?
No, 6085 South Wilson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6085 South Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6085 South Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6085 South Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 6085 South Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6085 South Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6085 South Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6085 South Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6085 South Wilson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6085 South Wilson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6085 South Wilson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College