All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 551 West Kent Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
551 West Kent Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:17 PM

551 West Kent Drive

551 West Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

551 West Kent Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Upgraded 4 bedroom and 2 bath with an amazing kitchen with white countertops, white cabinetry, breakfast bar, and subway tiles. Spacious floor plan. Great living area. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Upgraded bathrooms! Tile in all the right places! Sparkling pool with pool service included! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 West Kent Drive have any available units?
551 West Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 551 West Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
551 West Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 West Kent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 West Kent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 551 West Kent Drive offer parking?
No, 551 West Kent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 551 West Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 West Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 West Kent Drive have a pool?
Yes, 551 West Kent Drive has a pool.
Does 551 West Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 551 West Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 551 West Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 West Kent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 West Kent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 West Kent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College